Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Iona

Current Records: St. Peter's 7-6; Iona 9-4

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks are 3-12 against the Iona Gaels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Peacocks and Iona will face off in an MAAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Hynes Athletics Center.

St. Peter's picked up a 67-57 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers on Friday.

Meanwhile, Iona beat the Pepperdine Waves 76-66 on Sunday. Four players on Iona scored in the double digits: forward Nelly Junior Joseph (20), guard Walter Clayton Jr. (18), forward Quinn Slazinski (12), and guard Daniss Jenkins (11).

Their wins bumped St. Peter's to 7-6 and the Gaels to 9-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iona have won 12 out of their last 15 games against St. Peter's.