Who's Playing
St. Peter's @ Iona
Current Records: St. Peter's 7-6; Iona 9-4
What to Know
The St. Peter's Peacocks are 3-12 against the Iona Gaels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Peacocks and Iona will face off in an MAAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Hynes Athletics Center.
St. Peter's picked up a 67-57 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers on Friday.
Meanwhile, Iona beat the Pepperdine Waves 76-66 on Sunday. Four players on Iona scored in the double digits: forward Nelly Junior Joseph (20), guard Walter Clayton Jr. (18), forward Quinn Slazinski (12), and guard Daniss Jenkins (11).
Their wins bumped St. Peter's to 7-6 and the Gaels to 9-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York
Series History
Iona have won 12 out of their last 15 games against St. Peter's.
- Feb 15, 2022 - Iona 70 vs. St. Peter's 61
- Jan 30, 2022 - Iona 85 vs. St. Peter's 77
- Mar 11, 2020 - St. Peter's 56 vs. Iona 54
- Mar 06, 2020 - St. Peter's 68 vs. Iona 65
- Jan 03, 2020 - St. Peter's 75 vs. Iona 74
- Mar 08, 2019 - Iona 73 vs. St. Peter's 71
- Feb 15, 2019 - Iona 62 vs. St. Peter's 46
- Mar 04, 2018 - Iona 65 vs. St. Peter's 62
- Feb 10, 2018 - Iona 86 vs. St. Peter's 77
- Jan 05, 2018 - Iona 73 vs. St. Peter's 69
- Mar 05, 2017 - Iona 73 vs. St. Peter's 65
- Jan 29, 2017 - Iona 69 vs. St. Peter's 66
- Dec 02, 2016 - Iona 79 vs. St. Peter's 65
- Feb 01, 2016 - Iona 75 vs. St. Peter's 67
- Jan 22, 2016 - Iona 64 vs. St. Peter's 58