Iowa fired head coach Fran McCaffery, leaving the Hawkeyes with the first Iowa basketball coaching search in 15 years. McCaffery is the school's all-time wins leader (297), including 143 Big Ten victories. The Hawkeyes had their season come to an end with a loss to Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, and McCaffery was ejected in the second half after being assessed two technical fouls. He led Iowa to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, but never reached the Sweet 16.

The Hawkeyes are seeking their first Sweet 16 appearance since 1999 and their first trip to the Final Four since 1980. Iowa has had four players selected in the NBA Draft since 2021, so it will be an enticing job opening. If you love the Hawkeyes, or just want to know who will be calling the shots for Iowa in the future, be sure to see what the proven team of experts are saying at Hawkeye Insider, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Iowa.

Hawkeye Insider's Iowa experts are providing on-the-ground updates on every development surrounding McCaffery's firing and the future of the Iowa basketball program, including insights from Sean Bock and David Eickholt, both of whom have deep-rooted ties inside the Iowa program. Get all the inside scoop on the basketball program, plus and VIP intel on Iowa football, recruiting and more, as well as access to the Hawkeye Insider's VIPs forums, where you can connect with other Iowa fans and insiders.

And right now, Hawkeye Insider is offering 60% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at Hawkeye Insider already has a list out of several potential candidates and there are some surprising names on the list. Head to Hawkeye Insider now to see them al.

Top Iowa basketball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target on the Iowa basketball coaching hot board is Drake head coach Ben McCollum. The first-year Drake coach spent 15 seasons at Division II Northwest Missouri State, winning four national championships to finally get his shot at a Division I job. McCollum has made the most of the opportunity, reaching the NCAA Tournament after winning the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Bulldogs added a first-round upset win over Missouri on Thursday, making McCollum an even more appealing candidate. He showcased his postseason prowess at the Division II level, and that ability was on center stage during the opening weekend of the Big Dance as well. Winning in March is the most important aspect of coaching college basketball, so McCollum is expected to be one of the top candidates for multiple job openings. See more candidates at Hawkeye Insider.

How to get insider Iowa coaching staff search updates

The rest of the list includes several other exciting possibilities, including a power conference head coach who the Hawkeye Insider staff considers "the No. 1 target." You can only see who it is at Hawkeye Insider.

Who are the top names in the Iowa basketball coaching search, and which power conference head coach could the Hawkeyes be zeroing in on? Go to Hawkeye Insider to see their Iowa coaching hot board and more, all from a team of reporters with extensive experience covering the Hawkeyes, and find out.

And reminder, Hawkeye Insider is offering 60% off an annual VIP membership as a coaching search special, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to Hawkeye Insider. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.