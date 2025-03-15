Iowa basketball made a change at head coach on Friday, firing Fran McCaffery following a 15-year run in Iowa City. McCaffery won nearly 60% of his games at Iowa, a place that traditionally hasn't been a basketball powerhouse. He also led the Hawkeyes to seven NCAA Tournaments and won the Big Ten Tournament title in 2022. Wins and attendance, however, fell off in recent years. The Hawkeyes have not surpassed 19 wins since 2021-22 and they are set to miss the Big Dance for the second consecutive time this season. Now, the Iowa basketball coaching search begins as the Hawkeyes look to return to their status as tournament regulars. If you love the Hawkeyes, or just want to know who will be calling the shots for Iowa in the future, be sure to see what the proven team of experts are saying at Hawkeye Insider, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Iowa.

Hawkeye Insider's Iowa experts are providing on-the-ground updates on every development surrounding McCaffery's firing and the future of the Iowa basketball program, including insights from Sean Bock and David Eickholt, both of whom have deep-rooted ties inside the Iowa program. Get all the inside scoop on the basketball program, plus and VIP intel on Iowa football, recruiting and more, as well as access to the Hawkeye Insider's VIPs forums, where you can connect with other Iowa fans and insiders.

And right now, Hawkeye Insider is offering 60% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at Hawkeye Insider already has a list out of several potential candidates and there are some surprising names on the list. Head to Hawkeye Insider now to see them al.

Top Iowa basketball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target on the Iowa basketball coaching hot board is Drake head coach Ben McCollum. The 43-year-old McCollum came to Drake after a highly-successful run at Division II Northwest Missouri State, where he went 395-91 over the span of 15 seasons, winning four Division II national titles.

He's 30-3 at Drake this season and has punched a ticket to the NCAA Tournament after winning the MVC Tournament title.

"McCollum was born in Iowa City and he is an Iowa guy," Bock said. "He found success in his first year in the Missouri Valley Conference and his teams have always played a style of basketball that has been tough for opponents to figure out." See more candidates at Hawkeye Insider.

How to get insider Iowa coaching staff search updates

The rest of the list includes several other exciting possibilities, including a power conference head coach who the Hawkeye Insider staff considers "the No. 1 target." You can only see who it is at Hawkeye Insider.

Who are the top names in the Iowa basketball coaching search, and which power conference head coach could the Hawkeyes be zeroing in on? Go to Hawkeye Insider to see their Iowa coaching hot board and more, all from a team of reporters with extensive experience covering the Hawkeyes, and find out.

And reminder, Hawkeye Insider is offering 60% off an annual VIP membership as a coaching search special, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to Hawkeye Insider. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.