After a 26-10 season and second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021-22, Fran McCaffery appeared to be in a strong spot with Iowa basketball. The Hawkeyes, however, have fallen off since that point, failing to reach the 20-win plateau the past three years and missing the NCAA Tournament the past two. Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz fired McCaffery last Friday, opening up the Iowa basketball coaching search for the first time in more than 15 years. While Iowa isn't viewed as an easy place to win, the Hawkeyes play in an elite conference and have had pockets of success recently. If you love the Hawkeyes, or just want to know who will be calling the shots for Iowa in the future, be sure to see what the proven team of experts are saying at Hawkeye Insider, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Iowa.

Top Iowa basketball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target on the Iowa basketball coaching hot board is Drake head coach Ben McCollum. He became the head coach at Northeast Missouri State at just 27 and it looked like he might be in over his head after back-to-back losing seasons to begin his tenure.

He got the program turned around in Year 3, however, going 22-7. From there, he made the NCAA Division II tournament every year but one and won four D-II national titles before leaving for Drake in 2024. He had no problem in his transition to Division I, going 30-3 this season and winning the Missouri Valley Conference.

He grew up in Iowa and now coaches just over 100 miles away from Iowa's campus, making him a logical Iowa basketball coaching candidate as this search progresses. See more candidates at Hawkeye Insider.

