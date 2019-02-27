Iowa coach Fran McCaffery reportedly loses cool, shouts expletives at official after loss

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery did not handle his team's 90-70 loss to Ohio State on Tuesday night well.

After the game, one which saw both he and his son receive technical fouls within a minute of each other, the coach -- known for running hot from time to time -- was reportedly spotted in the hallway spewing expletives at an official. According to Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade, those expletives were a pair of F words accusing the official of cheating, and of being a disgrace.

McCaffery was asked about the incident after the game in his postgame press conference, but declined comment. "Can't talk about that," he said. "I would love to, but I can't."

Despite the lopsided final score, Iowa was still fighting until the end. The Hawkeyes trailed by nine with 4:08 left, but Connor McCaffery was assessed a technical after arguing a call, and the elder McCaffery followed suit 58 seconds of game time later. By then, it was 82-69.

Despite the loss, Iowa's second in three games, the Hawkeyes are still in prime position to land among the field of 68 teams come Selection Sunday. As of Tuesday night, CBS Sports Bracketologist Jerry Palm had Iowa as a No. 5 seed.