Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon sustained what was described as a serious head injury Sunday morning after being physically assaulted in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes program announced on Monday. Bohannon received medical attention and is recovering from the incident.

"Thankfully Jordan is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement. "We were made aware of the incident immediately. We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our number one concern."

Bohannon announced last week that he was returning to Iowa for a sixth season in 2021-22. He averaged 10.6 points and 4.4 assists per game as a senior last season.

"We have a lot to prove and we want to accomplish more than ever was expected by the outside or even internally," Bohannon said while announcing his decision to return for one more season. "It will be an exciting year. I will have one last sendoff to play the best I can and further my legacy at the University of Iowa by helping these young guys do something special."

Bohannon was a key part of an Iowa team that earned a No. 2 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Hawekeyes ended their season on a sour note, however, falling in the second round to No. 7 seed Oregon 95-80.