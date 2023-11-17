Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Arkansas State 1-2, Iowa 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Iowa will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 8:00 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

While it was all tied up 43-43 at halftime, Iowa was not quite Creighton's equal in the second half on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes fell 92-84 to the Bluejays. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 166.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Ben Krikke, who scored 24 points along with 5 rebounds and 1 assist. Another player making a difference was Tony Perkins, who scored 16 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact Arkansas State proved on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 100-84 win over the Braves.

The Bluejays' victory bumped their season record to 3-0 while the Hawkeyes' loss dropped theirs to 2-1.

As mentioned, Iowa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 19.5 points.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Iowa and Arkansas State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Iowa hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 97.3 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Iowa is a big 19.5-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawkeyes, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 17.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 173 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.