Florida A&M Rattlers @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-5, Iowa 5-5

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines, Iowa

TV: Big Ten Network

The Florida A&M Rattlers will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a holiday battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Wells Fargo Arena. Florida A&M will be strutting in after a win while Iowa will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Florida A&M scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Magicians at home to the tune of 108-78. That looming 108-78 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Florida A&M yet this season.

Meanwhile, Iowa's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 90-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wolverines. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Iowa's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tony Perkins, who scored 19 points along with four steals, and Ben Krikke who scored 24 points along with eight rebounds.

The Rattlers' victory ended a six-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 2-5. As for the Hawkeyes, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-5.