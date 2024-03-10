Who's Playing
Illinois Fighting Illini @ Iowa Hawkeyes
Current Records: Illinois 22-8, Iowa 18-12
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 10th at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Illinois unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 77-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Boilermakers. Illinois has struggled against Purdue recently, as their game on Tuesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.
Despite their loss, Illinois saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Coleman Hawkins, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Marcus Domask, who scored 20 points.
Northwestern typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Iowa proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 87-80 victory over the Wildcats. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Iowa.
Iowa's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Payton Sandfort, who scored 23 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Josh Dix, who scored 24 points.
The Fighting Illini's loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 22-8. As for the Hawkeyes, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-12 record this season.
Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Illinois just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've made 48.2% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Illinois beat Iowa 95-85 when the teams last played last Saturday. The rematch might be a little tougher for Illinois since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Illinois has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Iowa.
- Feb 24, 2024 - Illinois 95 vs. Iowa 85
- Feb 04, 2023 - Iowa 81 vs. Illinois 79
- Mar 06, 2022 - Illinois 74 vs. Iowa 72
- Dec 06, 2021 - Illinois 87 vs. Iowa 83
- Mar 13, 2021 - Illinois 82 vs. Iowa 71
- Jan 29, 2021 - Illinois 80 vs. Iowa 75
- Mar 08, 2020 - Illinois 78 vs. Iowa 76
- Feb 02, 2020 - Iowa 72 vs. Illinois 65
- Mar 14, 2019 - Iowa 83 vs. Illinois 62
- Jan 20, 2019 - Iowa 95 vs. Illinois 71