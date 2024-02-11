Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Minnesota 15-7, Iowa 13-10

What to Know

Minnesota has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Minnesota in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even though Minnesota has not done well against the Spartans recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The Golden Gophers skirted past the Spartans 59-56. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Minnesota has posted since January 4th.

Among those leading the charge was Cam Christie, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds. Less helpful for Minnesota was Elijah Hawkins' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Iowa last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 89-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nittany Lions. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 163.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Despite their defeat, Iowa saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Owen Freeman, who scored nine points along with five rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Ben Krikke was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with five rebounds.

The Golden Gophers' victory bumped their record up to 15-7. As for the Hawkeyes, their loss dropped their record down to 13-10.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Minnesota hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Minnesota came up short against the Hawkeyes in their previous matchup back in January, falling 86-77. Can Minnesota avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iowa is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

Iowa has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.