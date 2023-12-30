Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Iowa and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 54-48 lead against N. Illinois.

If Iowa keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-5 in no time. On the other hand, N. Illinois will have to make due with a 6-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: N. Illinois 6-5, Iowa 7-5

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Iowa. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the N. Illinois Huskies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Iowa has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 22 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Retrievers last Wednesday as the Hawkeyes made off with a 103-81 win. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 179.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Iowa's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tony Perkins, who scored 23 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Ben Krikke, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Huskies came up short against the Panthers last Thursday and fell 76-63. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points N. Illinois has scored all season.

Despite their loss, N. Illinois saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Quaran Mcpherson, who scored 14 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Mcpherson has scored all season.

The Hawkeyes' victory bumped their record up to 7-5. As for the Huskies, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-5 record this season.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Iowa just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like N. Illinois struggles in that department as they've made 47.9% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Iowa against N. Illinois when the teams last played back in December of 2020 as the team secured a 106-53 win. With Iowa ahead 51-27 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

Iowa is a big 16.5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 167.5 points.

Series History

Iowa has won both of the games they've played against N. Illinois in the last 6 years.