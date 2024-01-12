Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Nebraska 13-3, Iowa 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Nebraska and Iowa are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Nebraska pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4.5-point favorite Hawkeyes.

Even though Nebraska has not done well against Purdue recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The Cornhuskers came out on top against the Boilermakers by a score of 88-72 (the very same score they lost by the week prior). Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.5% better than the opposition, as Nebraska's was.

Nebraska got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Brice Williams out in front who almost dropped a triple-double on nine points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. Those nine assists set a new season-high mark for him. Keisei Tominaga was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes rang in the new year with a 86-77 win over the Scarlet Knights on Saturday.

Among those leading the charge was Payton Sandfort, who scored 24 points along with eight rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Ben Krikke, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

The Cornhuskers' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.0 points per game. As for the Hawkeyes, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Nebraska and Iowa are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Nebraska hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.4 points per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Nebraska didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Iowa in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but they still walked away with a 81-77 victory. Will Nebraska repeat their success, or does Iowa have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iowa is a 4.5-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawkeyes, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 3-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 166.5 points.

Series History

Iowa and Nebraska both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.