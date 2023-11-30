Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Iowa and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 47-43 lead against North Florida.

If Iowa keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-2 in no time. On the other hand, North Florida will have to make due with a 4-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: North Florida 4-3, Iowa 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $1.99

What to Know

North Florida has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. North Florida might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, the Ospreys couldn't handle the Tigers and fell 75-63. North Florida has struggled against LSU recently, as their match on Friday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.4% better than the opposition, a fact Iowa proved on Friday. They came out on top against the Pirates by a score of 85-72.

Iowa's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Payton Sandfort, who scored 22 points along with 9 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ben Krikke, who scored 19 points along with 5 assists.

Their wins bumped the Ospreys to 4-3 and the Tigers to 4-2.

While only Iowa took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for Iowa, as the team is favored by a full 26.5 points. North Florida might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've been even better at 88.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Iowa is a big 26.5-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hawkeyes as a 23.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 166 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.

Nov 21, 2019 - Iowa 83 vs. North Florida 68

Injury Report for Iowa

Riley Mulvey: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

Injury Report for North Florida

No Injury Information