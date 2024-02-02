Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Ohio State 13-8, Iowa 12-9

What to Know

Ohio State and the Hawkeyes are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Ohio State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, the Buckeyes came up short against the Fighting Illini and fell 87-75.

Despite their defeat, Ohio State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jamison Battle, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Battle didn't help Ohio State's cause all that much against the Wildcats on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Roddy Gayle Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 20 points.

We saw a pretty high 160.5-over/under line set for Iowa's previous match, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 74-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hoosiers on Tuesday.

Despite the loss, Iowa had strong showings from Payton Sandfort, who scored 26 points along with eight rebounds, and Tony Perkins, who scored 22 points along with three steals and two blocks. Perkins has been hot recently, having posted 20 or more points the last four times he's played.

The Buckeyes have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-8 record this season. As for the Hawkeyes, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Ohio State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Iowa is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Ohio State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

Iowa and Ohio State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.