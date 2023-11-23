Halftime Report

Oklahoma is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Iowa 36-24.

Oklahoma entered the game having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Iowa step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma Sooners @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Oklahoma 4-0, Iowa 3-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes will face off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at LionTree Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Iowa and Arkansas State couldn't quite live up to the 173-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Hawkeyes came out on top against the Red Wolves by a score of 88-74 on Friday.

Iowa can attribute much of their success to Dasonte Bowen, who scored 17 points along with 3 steals, and Ben Krikke, who scored 25 points along with 9 rebounds and 4 steals. Another player making a difference was Josh Dix, who scored 10 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They put the hurt on the Vaqueros with a sharp 90-66 win. Fans of Oklahoma have seen this all before: every one of the games they've played this season ended as a blowout.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Oklahoma to victory, but perhaps none more so than Rivaldo Soares, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Less helpful for Oklahoma was Milos Uzan's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Hawkeyes have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 3-1 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 98.7 points per game. As for the Sooners, their win bumped their record up to 4-0.

While fans of Oklahoma and Iowa were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. As for their next game, Iowa is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Oklahoma's first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iowa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Oklahoma is a slight 1-point favorite against Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hawkeyes as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

Injury Report for Iowa

Riley Mulvey: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

Injury Report for Oklahoma

No Injury Information