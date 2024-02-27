Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Penn State 14-14, Iowa 16-12

Penn State has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Penn State proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 83-74 win over the Hoosiers.

Penn State can attribute much of their success to Ace Baldwin Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine assists. Zach Hicks was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Iowa and the Fighting Illini didn't disappoint and broke past the 166.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Hawkeyes fell 95-85 to the Fighting Illini.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Josh Dix, who scored 20 points. He didn't help Iowa's cause all that much against the Spartans on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Tony Perkins, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

The win got the Nittany Lions back to even at 14-14. As for the Hawkeyes, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Penn State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Penn State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Iowa.

Iowa is a big 9-point favorite against Penn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawkeyes, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 7.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

Penn State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Iowa.