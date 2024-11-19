Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Rider 3-1, Iowa 4-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Broncs fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Iowa Hawkeyes at 8:00 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Rider is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with a 90-79 victory over Navy on Tuesday. That's two games straight that the Broncs have won by exactly 11 points.

Ife West-Ingram was the offensive standout of the match as he made all 6 shots he took racking up 14 points plus seven rebounds and six assists. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six). Another player making a difference was Jay Alvarez, who had 19 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Iowa came tearing into Friday's game with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Cougars by a score of 76-66.

Among those leading the charge was Owen Freeman, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Rider's win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 3-1. As for Iowa, their victory bumped their record up to 4-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Rider has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Iowa is probably looking forward to this one considering their 21.5 advantage in the spread. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Iowa is a big 21.5-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawkeyes, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

