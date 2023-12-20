Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: UMBC 5-8, Iowa 6-5

How To Watch

What to Know

UMBC has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. UMBC is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 19 to 8 on offense, a fact UMBC found out the hard way last Tuesday. They fell 66-60 to the Peacocks.

Iowa has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 25 points or more this season. They blew past the Rattlers, posting a 88-52 win on the road. The victory was some much needed relief for Iowa as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Iowa can attribute much of their success to Owen Freeman, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Tony Perkins, who scored 12 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Those seven assists set a new season-high mark for him. Ladji Dembele was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with three steals.

The Retrievers have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season. As for the Hawkeyes, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UMBC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.4 points per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Iowa took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for Iowa, as the team is favored by a full 26 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Iowa is a big 26-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 27-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 177 points.

