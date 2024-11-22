Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Utah State 4-0, Iowa 5-0

Utah State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at 8:00 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Monday, Utah State earned a 95-83 win over Montana.

Ian Martinez had an outrageously good game as he had 32 points in addition to seven rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four). Another player making a difference was Mason Falslev, who went 11 for 17 en route to 25 points plus five steals.

Meanwhile, Iowa entered their tilt with Rider on Tuesday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. They blew past the Broncs 83-58. That looming 83-58 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Hawkeyes yet this season.

Iowa can attribute much of their success to Payton Sandfort, who went 9 for 16 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds, and Owen Freeman, who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Utah State's victory was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 4-0. As for Iowa, their win bumped their record up to 5-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Utah State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 104 points per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Utah State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Utah State's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-1 record against the spread vs Iowa over their last one matchups.

Utah State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hawkeyes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 167.5 points.

Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.