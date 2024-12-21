Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Utah 8-2, Iowa 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $60.00

What to Know

Utah has enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a holiday battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Utah is headed into the contest following a big victory against Florida A&M on Tuesday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Utah simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Florida A&M 89-59. With the Utes ahead 50-31 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Utah got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Mike Sharavjamts out in front who went 6 for 7 en route to 15 points. Sharavjamts' performance made up for a slower matchup against Radford on Saturday. Another player making a difference was Mason Madsen, who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points plus three steals.

Utah was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Florida A&M only posted 11.

Meanwhile, Iowa blew past New Orleans, posting a 104-57 victory. That 47 point margin sets a new team best for the Hawkeyes this season.

Iowa can attribute much of their success to Owen Freeman, who went 10 for 12 en route to 22 points plus three blocks. What's more, Freeman also posted a 83.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Brock Harding was another key player, going 5 for 6 en route to 13 points plus six assists and two steals.

Utah has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season. As for Iowa, their win bumped their record up to 8-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Utah has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.3 threes per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Utah is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Iowa is a slight 1-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164 points.

Series History

Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.