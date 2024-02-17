Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Wisconsin 17-8, Iowa 14-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to tip at 2:15 p.m. ET on February 17th at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

On Wednesday, the Hawkeyes couldn't handle the Terrapins and fell 78-66.

Despite the defeat, Iowa had strong showings from Payton Sandfort, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds, and Ben Krikke, who scored 11 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They walked away with a 62-54 win over the Buckeyes on Tuesday. The victory was just what Wisconsin needed coming off of a 78-56 loss in their prior contest.

Wisconsin's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from AJ Storr, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. Storr didn't help Wisconsin's cause all that much against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Chucky Hepburn was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

The Hawkeyes' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 14-11. As for the Badgers, their win bumped their record up to 17-8.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iowa haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Iowa came up short against the Badgers in their previous meeting back in January, falling 83-72. Will Iowa have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Wisconsin has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Iowa.