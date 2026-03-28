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Iowa vs. Illinois live updates: Score, highlights, analysis as Hawkeyes battle Illini in Elite Eight matchup

Live score, highlights and updates Saturday as Big Ten foes Iowa and Illinois clash for a spot in the 2026 Final Four

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HOUSTON -- For just the 17th time since seeding began in the NCAA Tournament in 1979, two conference foes will be playing in the Elite Eight. No. 3 seed Illinois and No. 9 seed Iowa have been playing against each other since 1908, but none of the meetings in more than a century of this rivalry have had these stakes. 

Illinois coach Brad Underwood has been on this stage before, guiding the Fighting Illini to their second Elite Eight in three years after a masterful performance against Houston in the Sweet 16. Underwood, in Year 9 with the Illini, has made the NCAA Tournament in six straight seasons. A trip to the Final Four is the next step.

On the other side is Ben McCollum, who in Year 1 has already put Iowa basketball in a spot where it has not been in more than 30 years. Coming over from Drake, he brought with him Bennett Stirtz and a handful of players who know his system and coaching style, allowing the program to hit the ground running. It was an up-and-down season, but the tournament success from last season at Drake seems to have translated to Division I.

Neither team has been to the Final Four in a generation. On Saturday night, one will be cutting down nets, hoisting a trophy and booking a trip to the Final Four in Indianapolis to compete for the national championship.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with live updates, analysis and highlights as Illinois battles Iowa in the Elite Eight. Keep it locked here as the Fighting Illini and the Hawkeyes clash with a trip to the Final Four on the line, and you can watch all the action on March Madness Live

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Familiar foes

Iowa is just the second team ever to face multiple conference opponents in an NCAA Tournament before the Final Four, joining Kentucky in 1986. That year, the No. 1 seed Wildcats faced both Alabama and LSU in the Southeast Regional, beating the Crimson Tide and then losing to the Dale Brown's 11-seed Tigers in the Elite Eight. Iowa has a similar experience in having both of its conference foes in back-to-back games at the same site, but unlike those Wildcats it's the Hawkeyes playing the underdog role with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

 
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History of same-conference Elite Eight matchups

This is the 17th meeting between schools from the same conference in the Elite Eight since seeding began in 1979, and the first time the Big Ten has had two teams play each other in the Elite Eight since 2000. As an interesting wrinkle to this unique intra-conference games, the worst seeded teams are 12-4 in the previous 16 meetings and have won four straight. Illinois-Iowa is just the third instance of the Big Ten having two teams play each other in the Elite Eight, and in both of the previous instances (1992, 2000) the worst-seeded team won to advance to the Final Four. So while Illinois might be favored in the matchup, the history of these conference foe showdowns has trends pointing to Iowa.

 
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Winning close games

Iowa has been outstanding in tight games during this NCAA Tournament run, storming back to steal the win against Nebraska in the Sweet 16, out-muscling Florida in the Round of 32 and out-executing Clemson in the Round of 64. It's produced a +13 point differential for the tournament, which is the lowest for a team in the Elite Eight since Loyola Chicago in 2018. Of course, the good news for the Hawkeyes is that Loyola team rode its confidence from close wins all the way to the Final Four.

 
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Great defense without fouling

A huge key to Illinois' success in this tournament has been the ability to play high-level defense without sending teams to the free throw line. The Fighting Illini have the fewest free throws allowed (10) through three games in NCAA Tournament history and have no allowed a single free throw attempt in the first half in any of their tournament wins. Cleaning up the defense has been a big key for Illinois after entering the postseason with an already elite offense, and through three games the Fighting Illini have the third-best adjusted defensive efficiency rating in tournament play among the Elite Eight teams.

 
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Iron Man Stirtz

Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz has played all 120 minutes of Iowa's 2026 NCAA Tournament run, and in total he's logged 43 games with 40+ minutes played in the last two seasons, which is 18 more than any other Division I player in that span. Arguably even more impressive than just the raw conditioning in the focus and execution throughout, as Stirtz has played all 120 minutes of the tournament while committing zero fouls and just one turnover.

 
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Illinois-Iowa series history

This is the 173rd meeting all-time between Illinois and Iowa in men's basketball, a series that goes back to 1908. Illinois leads the all-time series 95-77 but things have been particularly slanted in recent years. The Fighting Illini have won five straight and 10 of the past 11 meetings, but this is the first-ever time they have played in an NCAA Tournament.
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