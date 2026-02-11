Big Ten foes meet in an earlier tip on Wednesday when the Iowa Hawkeyes travel to take on the Maryland Terrapins. Iowa is 18-5 (8-4 Big Ten), while Maryland is 9-14 (2-10 Big Ten), though the Terrapins are coming off a road win over Minnesota on Sunday. Iowa has won six straight. The Hawkeyes, however, are just 3-3 against the spread during that span.

Tipoff from the Xfinity Center is at 6 p.m. ET. The latest Iowa vs. Maryland odds list the Hawkeyes as 10.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 139.5. Before making any Maryland vs. Iowa picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Maryland vs. Iowa 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Iowa vs. Maryland:

Maryland vs. Iowa spread: Iowa -10.5 Maryland vs. Iowa over/under: 139.5 points Maryland vs. Iowa money line: Iowa -662, Maryland +471 Maryland vs. Iowa picks: See picks at SportsLine Maryland vs. Iowa streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Iowa vs. Maryland picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (139.5 points). Iowa is a strong defensive squad that gives up just 63.8 points per game, but the Hawkeyes have still regularly seen their totals go Over as they are 15-8 to that side this season.

Maryland, meanwhile, is 14-9 to the Over this this season. These teams played on Dec. 6 and combined for 152 points, going Over in that game. This time around, the model is projecting 152 combined points as the Over hits 80% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Maryland vs. Iowa, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.