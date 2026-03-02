The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats can clinch the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 with a win over the No. 4 Iowa State Cyclones. Iowa State fell to Texas Tech by a score of 82-73 on the road on Saturday, while Arizona is coming off a 84-61 win over Kansas that same day. The Cyclones (24-5, 11-5 Big 12), who have won seven of the last 10, are 5-4 on the road this season. The Wildcats (27-2, 14-2 Big 12), who have won eight of their last 10, are 15-1 on their home floor. Iowa State can still earn the top seed in the conference tournament if it wins its last two games and Arizona loses its last two games.

Tipoff from McKale Memorial Center in Tucson, Ariz., is set for 9 p.m. ET. Arizona is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Iowa State vs. Arizona odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.5.

Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Iowa State vs Arizona:

Iowa State vs. Arizona spread: Arizona -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Iowa State vs. Arizona over/under: 149.5 points Iowa State vs. Arizona money line: Iowa State -334, Arizona +264

Iowa State vs. Arizona predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (149.5 points). This is the first matchup between the powerhouses this season. The Cyclones are 9-2-1 ATS in their last 12 games when playing as the underdog. The Wildcats, meanwhile, are 14-2 straight-up in their last 16 games against an opponent in the Big 12 conference.

The model projects the Cyclones to have five players score 13.6 points or more, including Joshua Jefferson, projected to score 16.6 points. The Wildcats are projected to have five players score in double figures, led by Brayden Burries, who is projected to score 14.5 points. The model is projecting 153 combined points as the Over clears in well over 60% of simulations.

