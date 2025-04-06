The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off a disappointing second-round NCAA Tournament exit, but they have still been brought to new heights under head coach T.J. Otzelberger. He inherited an Iowa State basketball roster that went 2-22 in 2021, immediately leading the Cyclones to a Big Dance appearance in 2022. They have made the NCAA Tournament in all four campaigns under Otzelberger and earned their first-ever top-five preseason ranking last year. One goal this offseason is to revamp the Iowa State basketball lineup using the college basketball transfer portal.

Iowa State lost its top scorers to graduation and has seen a handful of players enter the portal. However, the Iowa State coaching staff has been working quickly to fill those holes on the Iowa State basketball roster. If you love the Cyclones, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Cyclone Alert, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Cyclones.

Cyclone Alert's insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development surrounding the Iowa State basketball transfer portal movement, including insights from Alec Busse, who has deep-rooted ties inside the Iowa State program. Get all the inside scoop on the basketball program, plus and VIP intel on Iowa State football, recruiting and more, as well as access to Cyclone Alert's VIPs forums, where you can connect with other Iowa State fans and insiders.

And right now, Cyclone Alert is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at Cyclone Alert already has news out on who is coming and going on the Iowa State basketball roster. Head to Cyclone Alert now to see the latest updates.

Iowa State basketball roster news

Iowa State lost four players from its 2024-25 team to the transfer portal, including starting center Dishon Jackson. He averaged 8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds across 35 games in his lone season with the Cyclones, making him the most significant transfer portal departure for Otzelberger. The other three players who entered the portal all played limited reserve roles this past season.

While Jackson's departure created a hole in the lineup, Otzelberger immediately filled it by earning a commitment from Virginia center Blake Buchanan. He started 22 of 32 games for the Cavaliers last season, averaging 5.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Cyclones have also snagged Eastern Washington guard Mason Williams and Purdue Fort Wayne forward Eric Mulder to strengthen their roster. Get the latest Iowa State basketball roster news from Cyclone Alert.

How to get insider Iowa State basketball roster updates

Otzelberger is expected to go after big names in the transfer portal, and the Cyclone Alert staff has all the latest news involving incoming and outgoing transfers. You can only see the latest updates at Cyclone Alert.

Who are the top names Iowa State basketball is pursuing? Go to Cyclone Alert to see their insider information, all from a team of reporters with deep-rooted ties to Iowa State, and find out.

And remember, Cyclone Alert is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership for a limited time, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to Cyclone Alert. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.