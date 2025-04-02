In each of T.J. Otzelberger's four years with Iowa State basketball, he's had the Cyclones ranked among the top 12 of the AP Poll at some point. However, there appears to be a glass ceiling for the Iowa State Cyclones since they have not advanced past the Sweet 16 in any of those years. ISU has lost to worse seeds in the last three NCAA Tournaments, so many in Ames are hoping that Otzelberger leans heavily on the college basketball transfer portal to bring in the type of talent that would allow Iowa State basketball roster to take the next step.

Seven of ISU's top 10 scorers from this past season are out of eligibility or in the portal themselves, so the head coach was going to have to attack the portal regardless to fill out the roster. The Cyclones have landed three transfers already with hopes they can help ISU men's basketball reach the Elite Eight for just the third time in the 118-year history of the program.

Iowa State basketball roster news

Over the span of four days, Iowa State landed three transfers from across the country. Blake Buchanan, a 6-foot-11 center from Virginia, was a top-100 recruit coming out of high school and gives Otzelberger much-needed size. Also, Eric Mulder, an Iowa native, returns home after spending the last three years at Purdue Fort Wayne, where he was a two-year starter. Finally, there's Mason Williams from the West Coast as he ranked second on Eastern Washington with 13.9 points last year and has two seasons of eligibility left.

Iowa State is hoping to add to Mulder by landing another player from the Midwest in guard Alex Huibregtse. After five years at Wright State, Huibregtse entered the portal with hopes of getting back to the NCAA Tournament for his final college season. He's increased his scoring average each year and posted 13.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 2024-25. While there's interest between Iowa State and Huibregtse, the Wisconsin Badgers are also keen on keeping him in-state as he would be an instant impact player for either program. Get the latest Iowa State basketball roster news from Cyclone Alert.

