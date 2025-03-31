After inheriting a team that went 2-22, T.J. Otzelberger has delivered four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the Iowa State Cyclones. However, after a second-round exit as a No. 3 seed last week, the Cyclones will go back to the drawing board to get over the hump in 2025-2026. The college basketball transfer portal could be a big part of Iowa State's plans, but the portal can cut both ways. There are five players from last year's roster that have already entered the transfer portal, including starting center Dishon Jackson.

Iowa State basketball roster news

In addition to Jackson, Iowa State has also had wing Nojus Indrusaitis, forward Kayden Fish, center JT Rock and wing Demarion Watson enter the transfer portal already. Indrusaitis was a four-star recruit and top-100 prospect in the Class of 2024 while Rock was also a four-star, top-100 recruit in the Class of 2023. Watson and Fish were both three-star recruits out of high school, but Jackson was the only player who had a regular role in the Iowa State rotation last season.

However, with leading scorer Curtis Jones awaiting word from the NCAA about an extra year of eligibility and Keshon Gilbert out of eligibility, the Cyclones will have plenty of production to replace. They already added Eric Mulder of Purdue Fort Wayne and Mason Williams of Eastern Washington, and Otzelberger has hosted a handful of targets this week including Virginia wing Andrew Rohde South Dakota State center Oscar Cluff. Get the latest Iowa State basketball roster news from Cyclone Alert.

