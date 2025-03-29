Iowa State basketball has elevated itself to the top of the Big 12, with a conference tournament title this year and a pair of Sweet 16 appearances since 2022. However, there is still another level for coach T.J. Otzelberger and the Iowa State basketball roster to reach since it hasn't seen a Final Four since 1944. While the Cyclones had two-thirds of their scoring from the 2023-24 season return this year, there is expected to be heavy roster turnover for the 2025-26 Iowa State basketball team, courtesy of expiring eligibility and defections via the transfer portal.

Five Cyclones are already in the 2025-26 college basketball transfer portal, including starting center Dishon Jackson and Nojus Indrusaitis, a four-star in the Class of 2024. Add in that five of ISU's top eight scorers are seniors and Otzelberger will be tasked with a massive rebuilding effort to not only have the Cyclones take the next step but also to simply maintain their status in the Big 12. If you love the Cyclones, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Cyclone Alert, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Cyclones.

The exodus out of Ames is offset by Iowa State landing one of its natives in a commitment from Eric Mulder, formerly of Purdue Fort Wayne. The forward from Oskaloosa, Iowa played three seasons at PFW, starting the last two, and he has one season of eligibility remaining. Mulder is an efficient player who led all of Division I in 2P percentage (78.4) this year, with averages of 8.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals. At 6-foot-8, his size is certainly needed as ISU is set to lose its three tallest players from the 2024-25 roster, who were all 6-foot-10 or taller.

Speaking of size, Otzelberger is looking to add more of it via 6-foot-11 Australian, Oscar Cluff. He visited Iowa State's campus on Monday after a stellar season at South Dakota State. The big man was All-Summit First-Team as he led the conference with 12.3 rebounds and 63.4% from the field, to go along with 17.6 points. Cluff is already well-travelled, as he's seeking his fourth school in four years, and the Aussie is the No. 4 power forward in the 2025-26 college basketball transfer portal, per 247Sports. Get the latest Iowa State basketball roster news from Cyclone Alert.

