Iowa State on Monday night announced it has come to an agreement to part ways with basketball coach Steve Prohm after six seasons. Prohm went 97-95 during his tenure and 40-68 in Big 12 play but posted a 2-22 record last season with zero of those wins coming against teams outside the major seven conference structure.

Its two wins this season were the fewest for the Iowa State program since 1924-1925.

Prohm's position as Iowa State's head coach entering the season was not considered to be in jeopardy -- he took the Cyclones to three NCAA Tournament appearances and twice led them to Big 12 tournament titles -- but being historically bad likely sealed his fate. The Cyclones became the first team to go winless in league play since TCU in 2013-14, and their 18 consecutive losses set a program record. It also capped the worst two-year stretch for the program since 1989-1991.

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard did not comment on the firing, but Iowa State announced he met with Prohm on Monday night to deliver the news. Pollard will offer additional comments on the firing on Tuesday.

It's hard to imagine Prohm being out of work for long considering some of his successes. He led Murray State to four consecutive regular-season championships prior to succeeding Fred Hoiberg at Iowa State. He even found some success early on at Iowa State, taking them to the Sweet 16 in his first season. But three losing seasons in his last four isn't a recipe for keeping a job in the vaunted Big 12, and now the Cyclones are in search of a new coach.