Grambling Tigers @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Grambling 2-2, Iowa State 3-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones will stay at home for another game and welcome the Grambling Tigers at 1:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 273 points over their last three matches.

Iowa State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, winning by at least 31 pointsthree times now. They took their contest at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 86-55 victory over the Bengals. With Iowa State ahead 44-25 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Tre King was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 16 points along with 3 steals. Keshon Gilbert was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 113 points the game before, Grambling faltered in their matchup on Friday. They fell 62-54 to the Hornets.

The Cyclones have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 3-0 record. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 42.33 points. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

Everything came up roses for Iowa State against Grambling in their previous meeting back in November of 2021 as the team secured a 82-47 win. Will Iowa State repeat their success, or does Grambling have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Iowa State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.