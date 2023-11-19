Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Grambling 2-2, Iowa State 3-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

Iowa State will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again and welcome the Grambling Tigers, where tip off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 273 points over their last three contests.

Iowa State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, winning by at least 31 pointsthree times now. They blew past the Bengals, posting a 86-55 win at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 44-25.

Iowa State can attribute much of their success to Tre King, who scored 16 points along with 3 steals. Keshon Gilbert was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Tigers couldn't handle the Hornets on Friday and fell 71-63.

The Cyclones pushed their record up to 3-0 with that win, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 42.33 points. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

As mentioned, Iowa State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 26 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iowa State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grambling struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Iowa State is a big 26-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 25-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

Series History

Iowa State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.