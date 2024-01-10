Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Iowa State looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 31-21 lead against Houston.

If Iowa State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-3 in no time. On the other hand, Houston will have to make due with a 14-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Houston 14-0, Iowa State 11-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Houston has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Houston Cougars and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Houston has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Houston has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine matches by 31 points or more this season. They blew past the Mountaineers, posting a 89-55 win at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-22.

Houston's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but L.J. Cryer led the charge by scoring 20 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamal Shead, who scored eight points along with 11 assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, Iowa State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 71-63 loss to the Sooners. Iowa State found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

Despite their loss, Iowa State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Hason Ward, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Ward continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

The Cougars' win was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 14-0. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 30.57 points. As for the Cyclones, their loss dropped their record down to 11-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Houston and Iowa State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Houston hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Iowa State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Houston is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Odds

Houston is a 3-point favorite against Iowa State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

