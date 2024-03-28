Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Illinois 28-8, Iowa State 29-7

How To Watch

What to Know

It's Sweet Sixteen time on Thursday as the Iowa State Cyclones and the Illinois Fighting Illini are set to clash at 10:09 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with the Cyclones sitting on five straight wins and the Fighting Illini on six.

Last Saturday, Iowa State's game was all tied up 27-27 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 67-56 victory over Wash. State.

Iowa State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tamin Lipsey out in front who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. Curtis Jones was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

Meanwhile, Illinois earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday. They steamrolled past Duquesne 89-63 on the road. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-26.

Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask were among the main playmakers for Illinois as the former scored 30 points along with two steals and the latter scored 22 points along with seven assists and two steals. The matchup was Shannon Jr.'s sixth in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Coleman Hawkins, who scored 11 points along with seven rebounds.

Iowa State has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 29-7 record this season. As for Illinois, their victory bumped their record up to 28-8.

Iowa State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Iowa State strolled past Illinois in their previous matchup back in November of 2018 by a score of 84-68. Will Iowa State repeat their success, or does Illinois have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iowa State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iowa State has won both of the games they've played against Illinois in the last 9 years.