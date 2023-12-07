Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Iowa 5-3, Iowa State 6-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

After four games on the road, Iowa State is heading back home. They will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Iowa took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Iowa State, who comes in off a win.

Iowa State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 19 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Blue Demons with a sharp 99-80 win on Friday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, as Iowa State did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Iowa State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tamin Lipsey, who dropped a triple-double on 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Lipsey has been hot recently, having posted three or more steals the last six times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre King, who scored 24 points along with 5 rebounds.

We saw a pretty high 159-over/under line set for Iowa's previous game, but the actual score was more down to earth. They suffered a grim 87-68 defeat to the Boilermakers on Monday.

The losses dropped the Cyclones to 6-2 and the Blue Demons to 1-6.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Iowa State has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 48.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've drained 48.2% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Iowa State might still be hurting after the devastating 75-56 loss they got from Iowa in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Will Iowa State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Iowa has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Iowa State.