Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Iowa State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 40-30 lead against Kansas.

Iowa State entered the match having won 11 straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 12, or will Kansas step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Kansas 12-3, Iowa State 14-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Iowa State is 2-8 against Kansas since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones will be looking to keep their 27-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

On Saturday, Iowa State needed a bit of extra time to put away Texas Tech. They skirted by the Red Raiders 85-84 thanks to a clutch free throw from Joshua Jefferson with 3 seconds left in the third quarter. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Iowa State relied on the efforts of Curtis Jones, who went 8 for 15 en route to 26 points plus two steals, and Jefferson, who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds.

Kansas aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to three. They walked away with a 54-40 victory over Cincinnati. The 54-point effort marked the Jayhawks' lowest-scoring contest of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Kansas can attribute much of their success to Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Kansas smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 14 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Iowa State's win bumped their record up to 14-1. As for Kansas, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Iowa State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking forward, Iowa State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Iowa State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Kansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Kansas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.