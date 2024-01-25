Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Iowa State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Kansas State 41-29.

Iowa State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Kansas State 14-4, Iowa State 14-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Kansas State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Kansas State Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Kansas State has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Wildcats beat the Cowboys 70-66. That's two games straight that Kansas State has won by exactly four points.

Among those leading the charge was Arthur Kaluma, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

TCU typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Iowa State proved too difficult a challenge. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Horned Frogs 73-72.

Iowa State can attribute much of their success to Keshon Gilbert, who scored 20 points, and Curtis Jones, who scored 17 points along with seven steals. Jones continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 14-4 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Cyclones, they have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season.

Kansas State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Kansas State was able to grind out a solid win over Iowa State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 61-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kansas State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Iowa State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

Iowa State and Kansas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.