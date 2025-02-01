Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Kansas State 9-11, Iowa State 17-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Kansas State Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Wildcats are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Kansas State is headed into the matchup having just posted their biggest win since December 1, 2024 on Wednesday. They steamrolled past Okla. State 85-57. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 45-23.

Kansas State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Coleman Hawkins, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds, and Brendan Hausen, who went 5 for 6 en route to 18 points. The dominant performance also gave Hausen a new career-high in field goal percentage (83.3%).

Meanwhile, Iowa State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Arizona on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took an 86-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats.

Despite their loss, Iowa State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tamin Lipsey, who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points, was perhaps the best of all. Dishon Jackson was another key player, dropping a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds.

Kansas State's victory bumped their record up to 9-11. As for Iowa State, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-3.

Kansas State might still be hurting after the devastating 76-57 loss they got from Iowa State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Can Kansas State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kansas State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.