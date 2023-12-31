Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: New Hamp. 8-4, Iowa State 10-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones will stay at home for another game and welcome the New Hamp. Wildcats at 1:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Iowa State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine matches by 19 points or more this season. They took their match at home on Thursday with ease, bagging a 80-48 win over the Panthers. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 31 in Iowa State's favor.

Iowa State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tamin Lipsey, who scored 16 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. Lipsey has been hot recently, having posted three or more steals the last ten times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Curtis Jones, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, a fact New Hamp. proved on Thursday. They walked away with an 81-71 win over the Rams. The win made it back-to-back wins for New Hamp.

New Hamp. can attribute much of their success to Clarence Daniels, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him. Naim Miller was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

The Cyclones pushed their record up to 10-2 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.3 points per game. As for the Wildcats, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as Iowa State and New Hamp. are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Iowa State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.3 points per game. However, it's not like New Hamp. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.