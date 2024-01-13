Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Okla. State 8-7, Iowa State 12-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Iowa State Cyclones and the Okla. State Cowboys are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

On Tuesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Cyclones beat the Cougars 57-53. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Iowa State has scored all year.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Okla. State found out the hard way on Tuesday. The game between the Cowboys and the Red Raiders wasn't a total blowout, but with the Cowboys falling 90-73 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Okla. State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Okla. State got a solid performance out of Bryce Thompson, who scored 17 points.

Okla. State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Cyclones have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season. As for the Cowboys, their loss dropped their record down to 8-7.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iowa State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Okla. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Iowa State came up short against Okla. State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 64-56. Can Iowa State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Okla. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.