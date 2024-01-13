Who's Playing
Okla. State Cowboys @ Iowa State Cyclones
Current Records: Okla. State 8-7, Iowa State 12-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Iowa State Cyclones and the Okla. State Cowboys are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.
On Tuesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Cyclones beat the Cougars 57-53. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Iowa State has scored all year.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Okla. State found out the hard way on Tuesday. The game between the Cowboys and the Red Raiders wasn't a total blowout, but with the Cowboys falling 90-73 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Okla. State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Despite the loss, Okla. State got a solid performance out of Bryce Thompson, who scored 17 points.
Okla. State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
The Cyclones have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season. As for the Cowboys, their loss dropped their record down to 8-7.
Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iowa State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Okla. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Iowa State came up short against Okla. State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 64-56. Can Iowa State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Okla. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Okla. State 64 vs. Iowa State 56
- Jan 21, 2023 - Okla. State 61 vs. Iowa State 59
- Mar 02, 2022 - Okla. State 53 vs. Iowa State 36
- Jan 26, 2022 - Iowa State 84 vs. Okla. State 81
- Feb 16, 2021 - Okla. State 76 vs. Iowa State 58
- Jan 25, 2021 - Okla. State 81 vs. Iowa State 60
- Mar 11, 2020 - Okla. State 72 vs. Iowa State 71
- Feb 29, 2020 - Okla. State 73 vs. Iowa State 61
- Jan 21, 2020 - Iowa State 89 vs. Okla. State 82
- Jan 19, 2019 - Iowa State 72 vs. Okla. State 59