Halftime Report

Iowa State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 40-33 lead against Southern Dak. St.

Iowa State entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Southern Dak. St. step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Southern Dak. St. 19-12, Iowa State 24-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Southern Dak. St. has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the Iowa State Cyclones are set to clash at 7:35 p.m. ET on Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha in a Summit League postseason contest. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Southern Dak. St. comes in on eight and Iowa State on three.

Southern Dak. St. earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing last Tuesday. They walked away with a 76-68 victory over the Pioneers.

Southern Dak. St. got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Zeke Mayo out in front who scored 16 points along with six rebounds. Mayo didn't help Southern Dak. St.'s cause all that much against St. Thomas last Monday but the same can't be said for this game. Kalen Garry was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Iowa State stacked a 12th blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Saturday. They claimed a resounding 69-41 victory over the Cougars on the road. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as Iowa State did.

Iowa State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tamin Lipsey, who scored nine points along with six assists and five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Milan Momcilovic, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

The Jackrabbits are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 22-12 record this season. As for the Cyclones, their victory bumped their record up to 27-7.

Southern Dak. St. skirted past Iowa State 71-68 when the teams last played back in December of 2020. Will Southern Dak. St. repeat their success, or does Iowa State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iowa State is a big 15.5-point favorite against Southern Dak. St., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.