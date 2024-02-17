Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Iowa State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Texas Tech 38-24.

Iowa State entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Texas Tech step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Texas Tech 18-6, Iowa State 19-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Iowa State is 2-8 against the Red Raiders since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State will be looking to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.

Last Tuesday, the Cyclones earned a 68-59 win over the Bearcats.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Iowa State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tamin Lipsey, who scored 15 points along with three steals. Lipsey didn't help Iowa State's cause all that much against the Horned Frogs on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Curtis Jones was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Even though Texas Tech has not done well against the Jayhawks recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Red Raiders simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Jayhawks 79-50 at home. The oddsmakers were on Texas Tech's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Darrion Williams was nothing short of spectacular: he shot 4-for-4 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. Another player making a difference was Warren Washington, who scored 11 points along with six rebounds.

The Cyclones are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-5 record this season. As for the Red Raiders, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 18-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Iowa State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.6 points per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Iowa State couldn't quite finish off the Red Raiders in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 and fell 80-77. Will Iowa State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Iowa State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Texas Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas Tech has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.