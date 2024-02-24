Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: West Virginia 9-17, Iowa State 20-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Iowa State is 2-8 against the Mountaineers since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The timing is sure in Iowa State's favor as the squad sits on 15 straight wins at home while the Mountaineers have not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses.

Last Monday, the Cyclones couldn't handle the Cougars and fell 73-65.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tre King, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. He didn't help Iowa State's cause all that much against the Red Raiders on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Keshon Gilbert, who scored 17 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.3% better than the opposition, a fact West Virginia proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 77-67 victory over the Knights. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 144 point over/under.

West Virginia relied on the efforts of RaeQuan Battle, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds and two blocks, and Jesse Edwards, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds. Battle hasn't dropped below 21 points for three straight games.

The Cyclones' defeat dropped their record down to 20-6. As for the Mountaineers, their victory bumped their record up to 9-17.

Iowa State couldn't quite finish off the Mountaineers in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 and fell 72-69. Can Iowa State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

West Virginia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.