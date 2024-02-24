Who's Playing
West Virginia Mountaineers @ Iowa State Cyclones
Current Records: West Virginia 9-17, Iowa State 20-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Iowa State is 2-8 against the Mountaineers since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The timing is sure in Iowa State's favor as the squad sits on 15 straight wins at home while the Mountaineers have not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses.
Last Monday, the Cyclones couldn't handle the Cougars and fell 73-65.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tre King, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. He didn't help Iowa State's cause all that much against the Red Raiders on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Keshon Gilbert, who scored 17 points along with five assists.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.3% better than the opposition, a fact West Virginia proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 77-67 victory over the Knights. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 144 point over/under.
West Virginia relied on the efforts of RaeQuan Battle, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds and two blocks, and Jesse Edwards, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds. Battle hasn't dropped below 21 points for three straight games.
The Cyclones' defeat dropped their record down to 20-6. As for the Mountaineers, their victory bumped their record up to 9-17.
Iowa State couldn't quite finish off the Mountaineers in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 and fell 72-69. Can Iowa State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
West Virginia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.
- Feb 27, 2023 - West Virginia 72 vs. Iowa State 69
- Feb 08, 2023 - West Virginia 76 vs. Iowa State 71
- Feb 23, 2022 - Iowa State 84 vs. West Virginia 81
- Feb 08, 2022 - West Virginia 79 vs. Iowa State 63
- Feb 02, 2021 - West Virginia 76 vs. Iowa State 72
- Dec 18, 2020 - West Virginia 70 vs. Iowa State 65
- Mar 03, 2020 - West Virginia 77 vs. Iowa State 71
- Feb 05, 2020 - West Virginia 76 vs. Iowa State 61
- Mar 06, 2019 - West Virginia 90 vs. Iowa State 75
- Jan 30, 2019 - Iowa State 93 vs. West Virginia 68