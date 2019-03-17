Iowa State grabs 2019 Big 12 tournament title and real momentum for NCAA Tournament vs. Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With no dominant team in the Big 12 this season, Iowa State made sure it left town with a dominant performance.

The fifth-seeded Cyclones captured their fourth Big 12 Tournament title in the last six years, routing No. 17 Kansas 78-66. The result made sense in one of the most evenly matched Big 12 seasons in history. Iowa State was the lowest seed to win the tournament in its 22-year history.

No. 3 seed Kansas raised doubts once again with an inconsistent performance in a season that has wandered at times. KU's best player, Dedric Lawson, rebounded for a horrible first half but the frustration of losing to the Cyclones for the second time in three tries this season. Lawson received a technical for bouncing a ball high into the air after a foul call.

Meanwhile, Iowa State moves into the Big Dance as a tough out. On Feb. 4, the Cyclones were 18-5, but finished 4-6 before the conference tournament. The current three-game winning streak is their first since that same date.

Iowa State -- now 23-11 -- caught fire in Kansas City, beating Baylor, Kansas State and Kansas by a combined 33 points. The three-game winning streak is its first since that same Feb. 4.

Start a bracket pool to compete against friends or play for the chance to win a college basketball dream trip.Get in the action today!

While the result impacts only seeding for the NCAA Tournament, Iowa State goes into the Big Dance on a run. On Saturday night, at least, it looked to have all the right pieces. Leading scorer Marial Shayock was sub-par but the Cyclones as a team shot 56.5 percent in the second half.

A starting lineup featuring four Kansas freshmen just couldn't sustain the Jayhawks. Coach Bill Self had no choice playing the newbies. Post Udoka Azubuike has been out since January with a wrist injury. Senior guard Lagerald Vick left the team last month and didn't return. Junior forward Silvio De Sousa is suspended by the NCAA.

The game began to turn with 6½ minutes left in the first half. Kansas freshman point guard Devon Dotson picked up his second foul with Iowa State up by two.

The Cyclones immediately went on a 9-0 run to eventually lead by 10 at halftime, 32-22. KU never got closer than nine in the second half.

Lawson had been on a run, shooting 50 percent in his last five games. A combination of bad shooting and Iowa State's physicality limited him to 2 of 12 from the field in the first half. Even though he finished with 18 points, it took him 21 shots to do it.

Nebraska transfer Michael Jacobson led the way -- particularly in helping stifle Lawson. In three tournament games the 6-foot-9 redshirt junior shot 57 percent and combined for 29 points and 27 rebounds.

The matchup marked the lowest combined seeds by the two championship participants since 2014.

Iowa State won its fourth Big 12 Tournament title in the last six years. It had already won the hearts of their fans, who -- believe it or not -- may have outnumbered Kansas'. Self predicted that 70 percent of the Sprint Center – 40 miles from Lawrence – would be Iowa State fans. The radio wasn't quite that high but the Cyclones' fans made their presence known.

Unless both these teams make the Final Four it's going to be hard matching the atmosphere inside the Sprint Center Saturday night.