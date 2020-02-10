Iowa State star Tyrese Haliburton, projected NBA Draft lottery pick, out for season with wrist injury
A tough year for Iowa State just got worse, as one of the top point guards in college basketball will need surgery
Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton, a potential lottery pick and one of the best point guards in college hoops, is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a broken left wrist. The Cyclones on Monday announced learning the severity of Haliburton's wrist injury, which occurred in the first half of Iowa State's win Saturday over Kansas State.
"The new injury was revealed Sunday after Haliburton underwent an MRI," according to the school.
Haliburton has been projected as a potential top 15-level pick in the 2020 draft, and the latest CBS Sports NBA mock draft has him headed to the Charlotte Hornets as the No. 6 overall pick. He easily rates as one of the best point guards in college, and his improved scoring (15.2 points) on top of his 5.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game have turned him into the latest pro prospect to come out of Ames, Iowa. What's more, Haliburton was averaging 2.5 steals in 22 games for the Cyclones. He's also posted a respectable 2.33-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.
"We are disappointed for Tyrese and his family and we are focused on helping him in his recovery," ISU coach Steve Prohm said. "Tyrese is a great teammate, leader and valuable member of this program and university in so many ways. There is no doubt in my mind that Tyrese will face this setback with the same energy and passion that we have all come to appreciate and that he will return from this better than ever."
The timetable for Haliburton's return isn't known, but it could affect his pre-draft workouts depending on surgery and recovery.
A season after earning a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Iowa State is in the midst of one of its poorest seasons in the past decade. The 10-13 Cyclones are 3-7 in the Big 12 and should miss the Big Dance for the second time in three seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Few knew Kobe was so close to UC Irvine
Few know how important a UC Irvine assistant coach became to Bryant's ascent to basketball...
-
SEC with just two teams in Coaches Poll
The SEC is struggling with its collective resume, as evidenced by this week's Coaches Poll
-
BYU mascot converts slam dunk
It's certainly one of the more impressive feats for a mascot
-
Michigan State drops out of AP Top 25
College basketball's preseason No. 1 team tumbled all the way out of the AP Top 25 after an...
-
Top 25 And 1: Marquette moves to No. 16
The senior guard is averaging 27.4 points for a team that's 6-1 in its past seven games
-
Duke vs. Florida State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Duke vs. Florida State game 10,000...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium