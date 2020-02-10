Iowa State star Tyrese Haliburton, projected NBA Draft lottery pick, out for season with wrist injury

Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton, a potential lottery pick and one of the best point guards in college hoops, is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a broken left wrist. The Cyclones on Monday announced learning the severity of Haliburton's wrist injury, which occurred in the first half of Iowa State's win Saturday over Kansas State.

"The new injury was revealed Sunday after Haliburton underwent an MRI," according to the school.

Haliburton has been projected as a potential top 15-level pick in the 2020 draft, and the latest CBS Sports NBA mock draft has him headed to the Charlotte Hornets as the No. 6 overall pick. He easily rates as one of the best point guards in college, and his improved scoring (15.2 points) on top of his 5.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game have turned him into the latest pro prospect to come out of Ames, Iowa. What's more, Haliburton was averaging 2.5 steals in 22 games for the Cyclones. He's also posted a respectable 2.33-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

"We are disappointed for Tyrese and his family and we are focused on helping him in his recovery," ISU coach Steve Prohm said. "Tyrese is a great teammate, leader and valuable member of this program and university in so many ways. There is no doubt in my mind that Tyrese will face this setback with the same energy and passion that we have all come to appreciate and that he will return from this better than ever."

The timetable for Haliburton's return isn't known, but it could affect his pre-draft workouts depending on surgery and recovery.

A season after earning a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Iowa State is in the midst of one of its poorest seasons in the past decade. The 10-13 Cyclones are 3-7 in the Big 12 and should miss the Big Dance for the second time in three seasons.