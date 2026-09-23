Another day, another court case with massive ramifications on college basketball's outlook in 2026-27. Judge Kara Krothe granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday to nearly 90 college athletes who sued for a fifth year of eligibility in Indiana's Monroe County Circuit Court.
It clears the way for numerous needle-movers to return to college basketball's ranks, headlined by Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey, Miami's Malik Reneau and Kansas' Tre White. The NCAA is expected to appeal.
The injunction order is also very broad. Not only must the NCAA allow all 100+ players to play but:— Sam C. Ehrlich (@samcehrlich) September 23, 2026
- The NCAA can't stop athletes who didn't enter the portal from playing for a new school
- The NCAA can't apply any professionalism rules
- The NCAA must open a new portal window pic.twitter.com/6dJik0U4MD
Let's dive into the notable ripple effects on college basketball rosters.
- Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State: A three-time All-Big 12 selection, Lipsey is expected to return to Iowa State. The hounding defender was a four-year starter and fills a massive hole for T.J. Otzelberger, who just lost sophomore guard Killyan Toure to a significant shoulder injury that will sideline Toure until midseason. Lipsey shores up Iowa State's biggest offensive concern (creation without Joshua Jefferson) and reinforces the fact that this Cyclones' defense will be outstanding. With Lipsey in the fold, Iowa State looks every bit the part of a top-20 outfit.
- Malik Reneau, Miami: Reneau led Miami in scoring a season ago, and now the table is set for him to return to The U. The powerful lefty forward should team up with new point guard Acaden Lewis to be one of the most potent 1-2 offensive punches in the ACC. Miami coach Jai Lucas now has a top-10 team. A starting lineup of Lewis, Dante Allen, Shelton Henderson, Reneau and Somto Cyril is outstanding.
- Kenyon Giles, Wichita State: The star point guard is expected to return to the Shockers. Giles averaged 19.1 points and shot over 37% from 3-point range on extremely high volume. Wichita State won 24 games last season and looks positioned to be the American's best team with Giles leading the way.
- Sam Alexis, Indiana: The Hoosiers bolster their frontcourt depth with a second season out of Alexis. Indiana coach Darian DeVries made it a strong point of emphasis to load up on big men in the portal after the Hoosiers were out-physicaled and out-talented last year. Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell and SMU transfer center Samet Yigitoglu are projected to be starters, but the 6-foot-9 Alexis can fill in the gaps behind them as the third big in the rotation.
- Tre White, Kansas: The Jayhawks' top-heavy roster gets some serious reinforcements. White is expected to return to Lawrence for his fifth season of eligibility. White played the best basketball of his life under Bill Self, averaging 13.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and shooting over 40% from 3-point range. Kansas has likely No. 1 pick Tyran Stokes and sneaky-good, Utah transfer Keanu Dawes in the fold, but White would provide another adult in the room who can play multiple positions and will be one of the best defenders on the team. I think you're looking at a potential starting lineup of Taylen Kinney, White, Stokes, Dawes and Paul Mbiya. It also eases the pressure on Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr. and sophomore breakout candidate Kohl Rosario to be Day 1 dudes.
- Elijah Mahi, Santa Clara: The Broncos can start thinking about making another run toward an at-large bid with Mahi back in the mix. The 6-7 wing averaged 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Broncos last season. Santa Clara will miss Allen Graves and Christian Hammond, but a core of Mahi, point guard Sash Gavalyugov, Jake Ensminger, Thierry Darlan and KJ Cochran would mean that Herb Sendek retained five rotation players from a team that was a No. 10 seed and an eyelash away from beating Kentucky in the first round a season ago.
- Justin Abson, Wake Forest's: The Demon Deacons' frontcourt is a massive question mark, but the former Appalachian State and Georgia big man would help solve a bunch of problems. Abson looks like the starting center for Steve Forbes' club if he can remain eligible.
- Riley Kugel, transfer portal: The UCF wing is in the transfer portal after averaging 14.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for a Knights club that made the 2026 NCAA Tournament. If eligible, Kugel will have high-major suitors. UCF's roster has a huge hole on the wing, and Johnny Dawkins could explore a reunion. As grim as it sounds, we're rapidly approaching a scenario where some five-in-five seniors are eligible and some aren't. That could open the door for Kugel to explore filling voids for a team like LSU, who is riddled with in-limbo seniors.