Another day, another court case with massive ramifications on college basketball's outlook in 2026-27. Judge Kara Krothe granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday to nearly 90 college athletes who sued for a fifth year of eligibility in Indiana's Monroe County Circuit Court.

It clears the way for numerous needle-movers to return to college basketball's ranks, headlined by Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey, Miami's Malik Reneau and Kansas' Tre White. The NCAA is expected to appeal.

Let's dive into the notable ripple effects on college basketball rosters.