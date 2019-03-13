Iowa State vs. Baylor odds, line: 2019 Big 12 Tournament picks, predictions from model on 11-5 roll

The 2019 Big 12 Tournament continues Thursday with a matchup between No. 5 seed Iowa State and No. 4 seed Baylor at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Cyclones are three-point favorites, with the over-under for total points set at 144 in the latest Iowa State vs. Baylor odds. CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm has both teams in the 2019 NCAA Tournament with at-large bids, but both teams would love the security provided by having a Quadrant-1 win added to their résumés with a chance to earn another in the conference semifinals. And with both teams entering the conference tournaments on three-game losing streaks, both sides could use a win to build confidence entering the Big Dance. So before you make your Iowa State vs. Baylor picks, be sure to check out the Big 12 Tournament predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered conference championship week on a strong 11-5 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in on Iowa State vs. Baylor. We can tell you it is leaning toward the over, and it also has a strong against the spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your own picks.

Entering Thursday's contest, the model knows that Iowa State's primary area of concern is going to be its defense. The Cyclones have struggled immensely down the stretch, allowing opponents to get high-quality looks from beyond the arc with regularity. During its current three-game losing streak, Iowa State is allowing 47.4 percent shooting from behind the 3-point line and has let opponents hit 37 shots from deep while losing by an average of 13.3 points.

Even with the top scoring offense in Big 12 play this season (73.3 ppg), Iowa State is going to have trouble outscoring anybody if it's allowing opponents that many wide-open looks from the 3-point line. If the trend continues, the Cyclones are liable to not only fail to cover, but could enter the 2019 NCAA Tournament as losers of seven of their past nine games.

However, the Cyclones aren't the only team struggling on their way into this matchup. The Bears will have their work cut out for them to cover the Iowa State vs. Baylor spread in the 2019 Big 12 Tournament.

Baylor has its own three-game losing streak to contend with and its offensive struggles have been particularly clear in the past two games. The Bears shot just 35.4 percent from the field in general in losses at home against Oklahoma State and on the road to Kansas, hitting just 23.6 percent of their 3-point attempts.

Injuries have ravaged Baylor all season and things could be even worse Thursday. In addition to Tristan Clark and Jake Lindsey being lost for the season, Makai Mason is questionable to play with a foot injury that he has been fighting through for close to a month. Even if he does play, it could slow him considerably and cost Baylor one of its most important offensive pieces.

So who wins Baylor vs. Iowa State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Baylor vs. Iowa state spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks, and find out.