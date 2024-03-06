No. 6 Iowa State will try to avenge its loss to No. 20 BYU from earlier this season when they square off in a rematch on Wednesday night. The Cyclones (23-6, 12-4 Big 12) have won seven of their last eight games and three in a row, including a 60-52 win at UCF on Saturday. BYU bounced back from a loss to Kansas State with wins over then-No. 7 Kansas and TCU to move into a three-way tie for fourth place in the Big 12 standings. The Cougars (21-8, 9-7) cruised to an 87-72 win over the Cyclones when these teams met on Jan. 16 in Provo.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones are favored by 7 points in the latest Iowa State vs. BYU odds, while the over/under is 147 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any BYU vs. Iowa State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 141-100 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 26-17 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on BYU vs. Iowa State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Iowa State vs. BYU spread: Iowa State -7

Iowa State vs. BYU over/under: 147 points

Iowa State vs. BYU money line: Iowa State -301, BYU +240

Iowa State vs. BYU picks: See picks here

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State has only dropped one game since Feb. 3, and that loss came on the road against then-No. 2 Houston last month. The Cyclones have bounced back with a three-game winning streak, including a 60-52 win at UCF on Saturday. They pulled away with a late 11-0 run to win and cover the spread as 4-point road favorites.

Senior forward Tre King had 16 points and six rebounds, shooting 7 of 11 from the floor, while three of his teammates scored 11 points. Junior guard Keshon Gilbert leads Iowa State with 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Iowa State has won all 17 of its home games this season, and it has covered the spread at a 7-1-1 clip in its last nine games.

Why BYU can cover

BYU has already picked up one impressive win against Iowa State this season, cruising to an 87-72 win over the Cyclones at home in mid-January. Senior guard Spencer Johnson had 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists, shooting 10 of 16 from the floor. Senior forward Noah Waterman added 18 points, while three other players finished in double figures as well.

The Cougars upset Kansas as 8-point road underdogs at the end of February, ending the Jayhawks' 19-game home winning streak. Sophomore guard Dallin Hall and senior guard Jaxson Robinson each scored 18 points for the Cougars. They have covered the spread in five of their last seven games in March, and they are one of the most experienced teams in college basketball. See which team to pick here.

How to make Iowa State vs. BYU picks

The model has simulated BYU vs. Iowa State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Iowa State vs. BYU, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 141-100 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.