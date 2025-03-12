The 2025 Big 12 Tournament will continue on Wednesday when the Iowa State Cyclones take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in a second-round matchup. Iowa State is the No. 5 seed in the Big 12 after going 23-8 on the season and 13-7 in conference play while No. 12 seed Cincinnati is 18-14 overall and went 7-13 in the league before winning a first-round matchup over Oklahoma State. The Cyclones earned an 81-70 win over the Bearcats during the regular season, but Cincinnati did cover the spread in that Feb. 15 matchup as 11.5-point road underdogs.

This time around, tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The Cyclones are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa State vs. Cincinnati odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 136.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Iowa State vs. Cincinnati. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Cincinnati vs. Iowa State:

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati spread: Iowa State -8.5

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati over/under: 136 points

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati money line: Iowa State -410, Cincinnati +318

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Iowa State

Iowa State is ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25 entering the 2025 Big 12 Tournament and CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm currently projects the Cyclones as a No. 3 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They closed out their season with a 73-57 win over Kansas State on Saturday and Curtis Jones led the way with 24 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench in the victory.

Despite playing off the bench most of the season, Jones led Iowa State in scoring (17.0 ppg) this season while ranking third in rebounding (4.5 rpg) and third in minutes per game (30.5). The Cyclones went 18-13 against the spread this season and the active hands of T.J. Otzelberger's defense has been a big reason why, with Iowa State averaging 9.6 steals (ninth in the nation) and forcing 15.7 turnovers (14th nationally) per outing.

Why you should back Cincinnati

Meanwhile, Cincinnati should have some confidence after earning a dominant 87-68 win over Oklahoma State on Tuesday night. Day Day Thomas led the Bearcats with 21 points and also added six steals while Dillon Mitchell stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. The team finished with 18 steals and forced a total of 23 turnovers by Oklahoma State.

The Bearcats are now 6-2-2 against the spread over their last 10 games and they've also covered the spread in two of their last three against the Cyclones. Wes Miller's squad ranks 26th in Division I in scoring defense (65.4 ppg) and they only commit 10.2 turnovers per game.

How to make Iowa State vs. Cincinnati picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 141 combined points.

So who wins Cincinnati vs. Iowa State in the 2025 Big 12 Tournament, and which side of the spread cashes in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $1,900 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.