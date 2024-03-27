The second-seeded Iowa State Cyclones attempt to slow down Illinois' offense when they face the No. 3 seed Fighting Illini in the East Region semifinals of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. Iowa State (29-7) has reached the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years after posting victories against South Dakota State and Washington State. The Cyclones now take on high-scoring Illinois (28-8), which defeated Morehead State 85-69 and Duquesne 89-63 en route to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2005.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 10:09 p.m. ET. The Cyclones are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa State vs. Illinois odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.

Iowa State vs. Illinois spread: Iowa State -1.5

Iowa State vs. Illinois over/under: 146 points

Iowa State vs. Illinois money line: Iowa State -125, Illinois +105

ISU: 26-10 ATS this season

ILL: 21-13-1 ATS this season

Why Iowa State can cover

Washington State gave Iowa State a tough time in the first half on Saturday as the game was tied 27-27 at halftime. But the Cyclones controlled the final 20 minutes, outscoring the Cougars 40-29 to advance. Sophomore guard Tamin Lipsey led the team with 15 points and grabbed five rebounds, while senior guard Curtis Jones came off the bench to record 14 points.

Lipsey, Jones, freshman forward Milan Momcilovic and junior guard Keshon Gilbert all scored in double figures in each of Iowa State's first two Tournament games. Momcilovic had 10 points in the second-round win after leading the Cyclones with 19 against South Dakota State, while Lipsey finished with 17 points and seven assists versus the Jackrabbits. Jones scored 10 points in Iowa State's opener and Gilbert, who has a team-leading average of 13.7 points, registered 15 before notching 10 against Washington State.

Why Illinois can cover

The Fighting Illini followed a 54.2% shooting performance against Morehead State in the first round with a 59.3% effort versus Duquesne. Senior forward Marcus Domask put on a show versus the Eagles, while senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was an offensive standout in both contests. Domask recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Illinois' first-round victory, becoming the first player to register a triple-double in an NCAA Tournament game since Murray State's Ja Morant in 2019.

Shannon led the Fighting Illini with 26 points against Morehead State and was even more productive on Saturday, going 10-for-14 from the field en route to 30 points. Coleman Hawkins recorded 11 points and seven rebounds versus Duquesne, while fellow senior forward Quincy Guerrier added 10 and six, respectively. It was a solid bounce-back effort by Guerrier, who was 0-for-2 from the field and held scoreless for the third time this season in Illinois' Tournament opener.

