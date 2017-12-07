Iowa State vs. Iowa odds: College basketball picks from advanced model

One of college basketball's biggest rivalries takes center stage on Thursday night with the Iowa Hawkeyes traveling to Hilton Coliseum to take on the Iowa State Cyclones (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2). Iowa State is a 6.5-point favorite, up from opening at -5.

The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 152. They money line is Iowa +250, meaning a $100 bet on the Hawkeyes would return $250.



Iowa State has certainly been the stronger team so far this season with a 5-2 record. The two losses came in the opening two games against Missouri and Milwaukee, but since that point the Cyclones have steadied the ship with five straight victories.



Guard Lindell Wigginton, who averages 15.1 points per game and is close to a 50 percent shooter from beyond the arc, is the catalyst for an Iowa State squad that is extremely strong in the backcourt and very difficult to beat at home.



But that doesn't mean the Cyclones will be able to cover a 6.5-point spread in a rivalry game where anything can happen.



The Hawkeyes are a perennial tournament contender under coach Fran McCaffery and though they're off to just a 4-5 start, they've faced tougher competition than Iowa State. They've played on the road at Virginia Tech and at Indiana, so the atmosphere at Hilton Coliseum won't be anything they haven't seen already.



And the Hawkeyes know how to play Iowa State tough. They're 4-1 against the spread in their last five meetings, so don't expect Iowa to go down easily on Thursday night in the national spotlight.



